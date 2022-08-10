More than 23,000 Ferrari vehicles recalled over major brake issue

Luxury sports car manufacturer Ferrari has recalled tens of thousands of vehicles after an issue with the brake fluid reservoir was discovered.

The recall was filed with the US federal agency National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on July 26. On August 3, Ferrari finally acknowledged it.

According to the NHTSA, the brake fluid reservoir cap “may not vent properly, creating a vacuum inside the brake fluid reservoir.” This could cause brake fluid leakage that can impact or fully disable the car’s brake function.

The total of potential units impacted stands at a tall 23,555, but the estimated percentage of defective vehicles is only 1%.

Ferrari vehicles that have been recalled for the brake failure risk include Roma, LaFerrari, F8 Spider, F60 America, Portofino, Scaglietti, and many more. A full list can be found here.

This issue has affected most Ferrari cars made since 2005. We’re not entirely sure why the company didn’t pump the brakes on this mechanism in 17 years, but better late than never, right?

In June, The Clunker Junker released a study on the most loved and most hated car brands for every country. Ferrari was the top loved brand in 10 countries, but the most hated in 18.

Regardless, you might want to check in with your Ferrari-driving friends and alert them about this high-tax-bracket problem.