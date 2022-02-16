February's full Snow Moon will rise in Canadian skies tonight

Look up, and don’t miss out on February’s full moon that will illuminate Canadian skies tonight.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, a Full Snow Moon will rise on Wednesday at 11:59 am ET. While midday might not be the best time for sky gazing, the Almanac said it will be viewable tonight, so keep your eyes on the prize as the sun goes down!

February’s full moon earned its name from, well, snow. According to the Alamanac, February is usually the snowiest month in the northern states.

The Snow Moon might go by other names depending on culture and location. Some alternatives are the Cree Bald Eagle Moon, the Ojibwe Bear Moon, Tlingit Black Bear Moon and the Haida Goose Moon.

Some cultures referred to this moon as the Hungry Moon or Bony Moon because food was hard to come by this time of year.

Check out the Old Farmer’s Almanac to see when February’s Full Snow Moon will be visible in your area. Happy moongazing!