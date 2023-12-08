It’s almost the busiest travel day of the year, and many in BC are hoping to be among those walking through the departure gates at Vancouver International Airport and flying away this December.

But, if you’re flying anywhere outside of Canada, you need a valid passport, obviously. But what might catch you by surprise is learning yours has expired.

If you left your passport renewal to the last minute, don’t panic, there’s still a window to get it renewed in time for Christmas.

In the past year, about 20 Service Canada Centres across the country have offered a 10-day passport service, and several spots are in Metro Vancouver.

If you go in person today or Monday, you are promised to have that passport in hand in 10 business days, which will be December 22, but that doesn’t include mailing time which can be hit or miss.

The alternative? Visit a passport office that offers express or urgent pick-up service.

Urgent pick-up is the end of the next business day (so not a weekend), and express pickup is between two to nine days. The cost for the faster option is $110, and the slightly slower pickup is $50. That’s in addition to the costs of either $120 for a five-year adult passport or $160 for a 10-year adult passport.

You still need to have all your documents ready when you arrive and if you want the faster option you will need to show your flight bookings or some other proof of need, according to the website, as the applications are prioritized.

Where do you go to get a fast passport?

The Surrey passport office in the Central City Shopping Centre on King George Boulevard is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 4 pm and is an option if you need to get your documents fast.

The office at Sinclair Centre on Hastings Street in Vancouver is another option offering speedier passport services and is open until 4 pm on weekdays.

There’s another location in Richmond on Cooney Road where you can apply for your passport urgently, but you will need to pick up the new passport in Vancouver at the Sinclair Centre, according to Service Canada’s website.

Not as panicked for time? You can make an appointment to renew your passport online here, and you can even check the wait times to see if you’d rather go another day because of long lines.