Fantasy Factory sex shops in Metro Vancouver raided again by Health Canada

Once again, a popular chain of adult stores in Metro Vancouver has been raided by Health Canada for selling unauthorized products that could pose serious health risks, the agency said this week.

According to an advisory update on Thursday, May 5, more unauthorized sex enhancement products were seized from seven Fantasy Factory locations across Metro Vancouver.

Five products, including MV7 Days Power Gummy, MV7 Days Extreme 3500, Members Only Sexual Performance Supplement, MAGNUM XXL 9800, and Magnum Gold 24K, were added to a growing list of unauthorized products pulled from the Fantasy Factory.

These products, which have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness, and quality by Health Canada, could pose serious health risks because they’re labelled to contain or have been tested and found to contain dangerous ingredients, including prescription drugs or ingredients known to cause serious side effects.

Some seized products included tadalafil, a prescription drug to treat erectile dysfunction. It’s meant to be used under the supervision of a health care professional because it can have dangerous side effects.

Fantasy Factory isn’t the only place to have unauthorized products pulled from the shelves. Health Canada tested workout supplements like Myo-Burn, and they found yohimbine, a prescription drug that can result in serious adverse reactions. This product was pulled from multiple stores in Canada.

You can check with Health Canada for more information and to help you shop for safer products.