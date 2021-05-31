SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Fans in rest of Canada roast Leafs after quick playoff exit

May 31 2021, 8:41 pm
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs really went out and did it again.

Another year, another Game 7, the same old outcome for the Leafs as they suffered a 3-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday evening to be eliminated from the first round of the playoffs for the fifth season in a row.

Toronto remains without a playoff series victory since 2004.

Leafs fans probably won’t get over this one for quite some time, as they held a 3-1 series lead after Game 4 and looked well on their way to be facing off against the Winnipeg Jets.

The rest of the hockey world, however, was loving it. Here’s some of the best Twitter reaction to yet another Leafs playoff collapse:

