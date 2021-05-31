Fans in rest of Canada roast Leafs after quick playoff exit

The Toronto Maple Leafs really went out and did it again.

Another year, another Game 7, the same old outcome for the Leafs as they suffered a 3-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday evening to be eliminated from the first round of the playoffs for the fifth season in a row.

Toronto remains without a playoff series victory since 2004.

See also: Canadiens complete series comeback to stun Leafs in Game 7



Leafs fans probably won’t get over this one for quite some time, as they held a 3-1 series lead after Game 4 and looked well on their way to be facing off against the Winnipeg Jets.

The rest of the hockey world, however, was loving it. Here’s some of the best Twitter reaction to yet another Leafs playoff collapse:

The Toronto Maple Leafs losing: A sure sign that life is going back to normal. — Naheed Dosani (@NaheedD) June 1, 2021

HAPPY LEAFS ELIMINATION DAY!!!) pic.twitter.com/f5rCNwSabC — liam I LOVE PRICE (@liamurray23) June 1, 2021

I am so so so grateful that the Toronto Maple Leafs exist — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 1, 2021

Last time the leafs won a playoff series Grey's anatomy wasn't on tv yet…….. Grey's anatomy is going on their 17th season on television. — Tony X (@soIoucity) June 1, 2021

the amazon prime documentary crew watching the leafs season unfold pic.twitter.com/3xpoTbovE9 — sad tweeter (@OVECHKlN) June 1, 2021

IT IS TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS SLANDER HOURS FOLKS LETS GET AFTER IT pic.twitter.com/vZqaideO3j — Andrew (@based_shesty) June 1, 2021

Sad thing is they can’t even go golfing in Ontario 😂 #Leafs — Alia (@MizzzAlia) June 1, 2021

"Friends" has aired its final episode (May 6, 2004) and has released a reunion special (May 27, 2021) since the Toronto Maple Leafs have last been on the happy side of a playoff handshake line (April 20, 2004). — Shawn Curtis (@shawncurtis430) June 1, 2021

The difference between the Oilers and the Leafs is that the Oilers are consistently disappointing where as the Leafs build up just enough hope to make the inevitable implosion all the more dramatic and, honestly, hilarious. — WheatNOil (@WheatNOil) June 1, 2021

The Leafs losing in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs officially marks the end of “these unprecedented times” — y – SportsChannel8 (@SportsChannel8) June 1, 2021

The Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team that can make Cleveland Brown fans feel lucky. — Bill Burr (@billburr) June 1, 2021

none of your Leafs jokes can hurt me Rest Of Canada I hate the Leafs more than you ever will — ℳatt (@matttomic) June 1, 2021

The curse of The Love Guru continues (the Toronto Maple Leafs have not won a playoff series since the release of The Love Guru, featuring Mike Myers trying to help the Toronto Maple Leafs win the Stanley Cup) — Josh Kolm (@JoshKolm) June 1, 2021