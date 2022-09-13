Here's why Kamloops is the perfect road trip destination this fall

Travelling during fall really has its perks. There are fewer crowds than the peak summer period, great hotel deals, and weather that’s mild enough to actually enjoy sightseeing without sweating your pants off.

If there was ever a time to pack your bags, gather some friends, and embark on an epic road trip, this is it. It’s the perfect opportunity to explore places less frequented and soak up some sights you wouldn’t otherwise see. As well as this, opting for a car rather than a plane has a massive impact when it comes to lowering our carbon footprint.

And given both Vancouverites and Calgarians have stunning spots just beyond their doorstep, you don’t even have to go that far to experience some of the best the West Coast has to offer. To fuel your wanderlust and introduce (or reintroduce) you to one of these locations, we’ve teamed up with Tourism Kamloops to put together a list outlining why the city makes for a pretty perfect destination in the fall.

BC Craft Beer Month

Picture it: you’re hidden away in a warm, cozy brewery sipping a beer on a crisp, fall evening. Kamloops is full of trendy spots where craft beer lovers can try some of the tastiest brews, but if you come in fall, you’re in for an extra treat. October is BC Craft Beer Month, and there are five micro-breweries in the city where you can discover where the magic happens.

Enjoy your beer with some tacos at Iron Road Brewing, hop on over to Bright Eye Brewing for unique and innovative taps, or sip on European-influenced brews (along with a brand new fall flavour) at Red Collar Brewing Co. If you’re more of a cider fan, make your way to Woodward Cider Co. to test out mouthwatering tasters or send your tastebuds on a whirl at one of Kamloops’ distilleries.

To truly immerse yourself in all Kamloops has to offer, check out the BrewLoops’ This Ain’t No Garden Party along the North Thompson River, an event showcasing the very best in local and province-wide breweries, distilleries, and cideries.

Some Kamloops accommodators have even put together Sip & Stay Packages with the BC Ale Trail available from October 1 to November 30 so you can rest easy after a flavours tour.

Fall salmon run

Every fall, millions of Sockeye Salmon make their final journey upstream to the Adams River to lay their eggs. Every four years, the salmon complete what’s called a “dominant” run, with millions of fish to be seen. And 2022 just happens to be one of them.

The Adams River Salmon Society is marking the occasion with the Salute to the Sockeye event at the Adams River in Tsútswecw Provincial Park, just a 50-minute drive east of Kamloops. With several viewing platforms near the water, it’s easy to watch the red-coloured salmon swim by and take in this natural wonder in all its glory.

Seasonal eats and drinks

Kamloops has a surprisingly good food scene, so take notes if you’re a foodie. From fine dining to laid-back pubs, the multicultural city has a little bit of everything and some delectable local grub.

The Yew Street Food Hall just opened its doors on September 8 and features multiple vendors with different types of food — including over 10 stalls and two bars. If locally sourced food is your thing, you’ll be spoiled for choice at the Kamloops Farmers Market, which takes place on Wednesdays and Saturdays until late October.

Kamloops is also home to four award-winning wineries. As wine harvest season typically falls between August and October, there’s no better time to check out the available tours and excursions to taste the Thompson Valley wine region.

The great outdoors

The unique, rugged landscape of Kamloops makes it the perfect destination for those who love spending time outside — and the beautiful colours of fall foliage at this time of year means the outdoor scenery is truly breathtaking. There are more than 100 lakes to visit, 82 parks to explore, and hundreds of trails — all within a 45-minute drive of downtown.

Feel the crisp, fallen leaves under your feet as you stroll through Kenna Cartwright Park, one of BC’s largest municipal parks. Or if you’re into biking, test your skills at Canada’s largest municipal bike park, The Kamloops Bike Ranch. Interested in wildlife? Visitors can also get up close with some of the local wildlife at the BC Wildlife Park, a rescue and rehabilitation centre, which features over 65 species of wildlife spread out over 50 hectares — including Clover the Spirit Bear, the only Kermode bear in the world in human care.

Spooky season

If Halloween is your favourite time of year, then Kamloops is the place to be. Due to COVID regulations, the past few years meant we couldn’t celebrate the spooky season in all its glory, so this year, the city is going all out.

For some Insta-worthy fall snaps, spend an afternoon at Privato Winery exploring their picture-perfect pumpkin patch. If nightlife is more your thing, Fruitcake, a Kelowna drag act, will be presenting a Halloween event at Nightshift on Fifth, with some very special guests — including a surprise appearance from one of Canada’s Drag Race queens!

Visitors can also check out the recently-opened Spirit Halloween store on Fortune Drive for some costume essentials, or browse through the Misfits Halloween Night Market for spine-chilling thrifty bits and oddities.

