This event is exploring the impacts of wildfires in BC with an expert panel

Since 2017, BC has experienced three of the worst fire seasons in recorded history, which has resulted in $2 billion in wildfire suppression costs over that five-year period.

The emergence of these catastrophic mega-fires over the past five years has demanded transformative action in BC, as these unprecedented fires are burning huge tracts of culturally and ecologically important territory.

As part of the 2022 Bruce & Lis Welch Community Dialogue, Simon Fraser University is exploring big ideas for the future of wildfire in BC with Facing the Flames: New and Old Ways of Co-Existing with Fire.

During the event, a range of wildfire topics will be explored with genuine curiosity, open discussion, and eagerness to learn. Speakers and guests will examine these wildfire events, which are fuelled by growing climate impacts, altered forest landscapes, and the forced removal of Indigenous Stewardship and good fire from these lands.

Helping illuminate the rapidly changing wildfire landscape to ignite dialogue on pathways forward are Joe Gilchrist of the Salish Interior Firekeepers Society and Paul Hessburg, Senior Research Ecologist with US Forest Services.

The severity of these fires has threatened lives and livelihoods, blanketed the province in smoke, exacerbated systemic inequities, and released staggering amounts of emissions into the atmosphere. These mega-fires are increasingly difficult to suppress and control, and have become our emerging reality — but they don’t have to be.

The expectation of those who join is to come with humility, a commitment to listening and (un)learning, and a solution-seeking attitude. As a participant in this dialogue, you are invited to be an active voice in the conversation and to share your perspective. All are welcome in this space.

To register for Facing the Flames, visit their Eventbrite page to reserve your free spot online or in person.

When: Tuesday, December 6

Time: 5 pm to 7 pm, with reception to follow

Where: SFU Morris J. Wosk Centre for Dialogue — 580 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, or online

Tickets: Registration is free on their Eventbrite page.