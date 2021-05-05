Facebook launched Neighborhoods to its Canadian users on May 5, as it tests the product that is meant to “build and strengthen local communities” on the social media app.

“Facebook Neighborhoods is a dedicated space within the Facebook app designed to help you connect with your neighbours, participate in your local community and discover new places nearby,” according to Reid Patton, Product Manager, Facebook Neighborhoods.

The social media giant said that over the past year, they’ve seen how important connections can be, whether it is supporting local businesses or offering support. Now, they aim to make that easier through their new product.

Facebook Neighborhoods is a section of the app dedicated to a user’s area, with a Neighborhoods profile that’s different from your main profile.

Those wanting to be part of the Neighborhood have to be 18 or older and will need to select their area to join. Once part of the local “Neighborhood,” users can engage with the online community by creating interest groups, or joining other ones.

Among its features are “Recommendations,” which allow you to get suggestions from your local community on businesses.

According to Facebook, the product is an “opt-in experience” within the app, so users can choose if they want to join it and create a profile.

Facebook also said that “activity and information in Neighborhoods may be used to personalize your experience across Facebook Products, including ads you may see. This means that your activity on Facebook may influence what you see in Neighborhoods, and your activity in Neighborhoods may influence what you see elsewhere on Facebook Products.”

This feature is being rolled out in Canada and will launch in the US “soon.”