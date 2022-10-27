You can get 50% off or more on these big-brand cosmetics

As we near the end of the year and your beauty supplies for the year are running on empty, now’s a good time to find a new replacement for some of your favourite products.

Starting Thursday, November 10, and running until Sunday, November 13, the Estée Lauder warehouse will be open to the public for its first-ever warehouse sale in Vancouver, supported by the Premium Retail Group.

During the four days, you’ll be able to snag products from big-name brands like MAC, Clinique, Glamglow, Origins, Too Faced, Bobbi Brown, and Bumble & Bumble for 50% off or more than retail price.

But it’s not just makeup up for grabs; there’s also a variety of products including skincare, haircare, fragrances, and more.

This will be a free event — so you won’t need to secure any tickets or pre-registration to get in. Just show up and shop.

Don’t miss the chance to fill your cosmetics collection with these amazing deals. For more information on the sale, head to Premium Retail Group’s website.

When: Thursday, November 10 to Sunday, November 13

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, East Exhibition Hall B, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Time:

Thursday and Friday: 9 am to 8 pm

Saturday and Sunday: 9 am to 6 pm

