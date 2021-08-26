Spelling mistakes in Erin O'Toole's campaign card make the internet laugh

People are poking fun at Conservative leader Erin O’Toole over a campaign pamphlet distributed in Ontario that contained several spelling errors.

Although the politician is campaigning to take the top spot in Ottawa, the flyer didn’t even spell the city’s name right. Under a bullet point about accountability, the flyer said O’Toole would enact “a new Ant-Corruption [sic] law to clean up the mess in Otawa [sic].

We imagine ant corruption looks something like this:

Attention was drawn to the flyer after Reddit user shauna543 from Guelph shared a photo of it on Tuesday. The social media site has since locked the thread from new comments because its community guidelines don’t allow election promotion material.

But those who got there quickly were still able to crack jokes about the poorly edited flyer.

“I’m all for corrupting the ants to work for us,” one user wrote.

“The typos render the entire bullet point nonsense and, therefore, nobody can claim they didn’t live up to a campaign promise,” another said.

Twitter users also chimed in to welcome the new “insect overlords from planet Otawa.”

Ant corruption = huge prob in Otawa https://t.co/9l7m6iqKly — Bryan Carney (@bpcarney) August 25, 2021

Others began making jokes about securing the colony — inspired by O’Toole’s “secure the future” slogan.

If you’re a big fan of the ant corruption jokes, you can even buy posters on Etsy for $40.