Elections Canada is hiring across the country ahead of next month's vote

Elections Canada has begun hiring poll workers across the country ahead of next month’s federal election.

The agency is looking to fill roles from coast to coast, with positions ranging from deputy returning officer, who handles the ballots, to information officer, who directs voters day-of.

“During an election, poll workers are on the front line and make it possible for electors to vote in an orderly fashion,” Elections Canada said.

They noted that health and safety measures have been implemented at every polling place.

Candidates must be at least 16 years old on polling day — September 20 — and be Canadian citizens in order to apply.

Qualifications for all roles include impartiality, basic literacy, analytical and interpersonal skills, and the ability to work long days of at least 13 hours.

Depending on the position, some workers will be required to stand for long periods of time, complete detailed paperwork with legible handwriting, or count ballots.

There are five roles that need to be filled, including deputy returning officer on polling day and deputy returning officer on advance polling days. Elections Canada is also looking to hiring information officers, registration officers, and central poll supervisors.

Compensation ranges from $17.72 to $23.44 an hour, depending on the position, plus training and overtime.

Apply now on Elections Canada’s website, and make sure you’re registered to vote yourself before September 20.