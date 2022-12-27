News

Bus company involved in fatal Christmas Eve crash resumes BC service

Megan Devlin
|
Dec 27 2022, 5:28 pm
Ebus/Facebook

A Western Canadian bus company resumed service in BC Tuesday after one of its vehicles rolled over near Merritt, BC, on Christmas Eve in a crash that killed four people.

Alberta-based Ebus temporarily paused service after the deadly crash on the icy Highway 97C, and offered condolences to affected families.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with those injured and grieving,” president and COO Tom Jezersek said in a statement. “We will continue operating with the RCMP in their investigation and communicate information when able.”

Ebus, whose vehicles read “safely home” on the side, operates several routes through BC and Alberta and is owned by Pacific Western Group of Companies — the largest privately-owned transportation company in Canada.

A total of 52 people were taken to hospitals throughout BC’s Interior after the crash on December 24, according to Interior Health. As of December 27, eight of them remained in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Sending our gratitude to hospital staff who’ve worked tirelessly to provide care and information to families impacted by the incident,” BC Health Minister Adrian Dix said.

Interior Health added the bus crash would have a significant impact on all involved — whether or not they were seriously injured.

“Although the number of patients remaining in hospital is low, this is a life-altering incident for all involved, from the initial physical injuries to the emotional and spiritual impacts of an incident such as this,” Interior Health said.

The province also set up a hotline for anyone looking for their loved ones who may have been involved in the crash. It can be reached at 250-545-2211.

