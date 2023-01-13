It’s a new year, and with that comes the old adage we’ve been spouting since the days of yore, “new year, new me!”

To help you make choices that align with your newfound self this year (or just for January, depending on your willpower — no judgment), London Drugs is celebrating “Veganuary” with some of their best vegan products on sale over the entire month.

In addition to highlighting vegan products, London Drugs is also supporting a dryer January – highlighting over 50 non-alcoholic options for dry-ish, or “Dry January.”

Whether you’re trying to get some vegan alternatives, or are looking to cut down on your alcohol consumption, here are a few must-haves to stock your home with this January from London Drugs.

Look, cutting snacks out of your diet completely is an admirable goal, but you don’t always need to be the hero here. Sometimes, it’s not depriving yourself of those guilty pleasures, but swapping them out for something that aligns with your “new you.”

Remember, sugar is technically vegan, so if your sweet tooth is hankering for a fix, there are plenty of candies, like Yumy Bears, to help kill the craving. Chocolate lovers don’t have to suffer either and can pull from Ritter Sport’s new vegan line, which includes vegan pure, sesame, and almond quinoa. There are also Moo Free bars and Cadbury’s new Plant Bars for those chocoholics that need more variety.

If your personality is more salty than sweet, which is a common side effect of not having treats, there are also Siete grain-free tortilla chips and Noble vegan jerky to help you snack.

Finding vegan alternatives isn’t only about what you eat, but the products you use in your everyday life.

Laundry detergent strips are a great way to save on those big plastic bottles and help you use less detergent — which can ruin your clothes and irritate your skin. Using vegan products to clean your house can also help you stay eco-friendly.

If you’re looking for more ways to keep green in the new year, London Drugs’ Green Deal has educational resources so you can keep up with all of its recycling and sustainability efforts.

With a new year comes a time to reinvent your style. Maybe you want to go for bolder colours, experiment with your eyeliner, or just figure out what the heck a “skin toner” is. Thankfully, there are plenty of beauty and skincare lines that can help you look fresh and stay vegan.

Cosmetics lines, like NYX and e.l.f, offer quality vegan-friendly formulas on some staple cosmetics that will have you looking absolutely stunning without breaking the bank.

If you’re aiming to revitalize your skin in the new year, and are looking for a celebrity skincare line that’ll be the envy of all your friends, Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown’s line, Florence By Mills, has several vegan creams, masks, and glosses so you too can have the skin of a telekinetic child fresh from an underground bunker (good).

There are also skincare brands like Mad Hippie, Derma-e, and Thayers all maintain vegan formulas.

For those still recovering from all the holiday parties that were, let’s just say, less than dry, that shouldn’t stop you from going out while cutting back on the alcohol. There are plenty of mocktails that are more than that orange juice and cranberry mix your mom made you when you were sick.

Edna’s makes a range of classic, virgin cocktails in the style of a mojito, tom collins, paloma, and moscow mule. They come in packs of four tall cans, so you’re able to share with all of your friends and not stick out with a sippy cup full of juice.

There’s nothing better than a glass of wine at the end of a long day of work (okay, maybe the second glass is better than the first). As one of life’s simple pleasures, you don’t have to deprive yourself of that sweet adult grape juice just because of a little alcohol.

Teetotaler Wines makes a red or white non-alcoholic, so you’re able to switch up your glass depending on your mood or what you’re eating. They even have a rose you can literally drink all day — but that’s your choice.

To check out the full range of “Veganuary” and “Dry January” products that can help you keep your resolutions on track, visit London Drugs’ website.