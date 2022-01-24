Here are 10 bevvies that pair perfectly with a Lunar New Year hot pot

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

The Lunar New Year is approaching, bringing with it hope and joy for the arrival of spring and its boundless possibilities.

To mark this special time of cultural and historical significance, we’re planning an evening of celebrating safely at home around a meal that’s sure to be a hit with everyone at the dinner table: a Lunar New Year hot pot.

If you’re hoping to do the same and seeking some inspiration, we recommend this delicious meal as the prep time is minimal (always a plus), everyone cooks the raw ingredients they wish to eat in a shared broth, and then you choose your own homemade dipping sauces.

Our favourite thing about serving a hot pot? There are no rules — except for ensuring variety and that you have enough food for the number of people dining. Before we share two equally tasty broth recipes that you can enhance with meatballs or dumplings, we’ve rounded up 10 bevvies that pair perfectly with a Lunar New Year hot pot.

Wine:

The vivacious Grand Cordon is easily recognizable with its iconic red ribbon. Upon the first sip, it offers flavours of ripe peaches, apricots, and pineapple accentuated by hints of honey, brioche, and vanilla, with persistent bubbles and a risque acidity. It’s crisp and lively to boot.

If you’re looking for a good introduction to the racy yet elegant style of classic Mosel Rieslings, look no further. Juicy and refreshing, this option boasts flavours of off-dry Granny Smith apple, grapefruit, peach, and lime zest — further complemented by hints of steel and slate. With spice on the finish, it’s an effortless hot pot pairing.

For a red that never goes out of style, you could consider this Amarone by Masi Costasera. Its mouthfeel is truly distinct, marrying body, softness, sweetness, and dark concentration. This balanced wine is an ideal match for a moderately spicy mala hot pot and can be served slightly chilled.

An amalgam of Vermentino, Cinsault, and Grenache, this world-class rosé has delicate notes of red berry fruits, pink grapefruit, white peach, and cantaloupe, with a hint of minerality. It’s a medium-bodied, silky-textured option that’s deliciously smooth — with a fine acidity through to the last sip.

Whether you’re new to Pinot Noir or consider yourself a connoisseur, this floral wine — with a hint of French oak on the palate — offers up decadent notes to savour: baking spice, blackberry compote, dark cherry, and cocoa powder. Since it’s a nicely concentrated option, it should hold its flavours for anywhere from five to 10 years.

Beer:

Craft beer enthusiasts, if you’d prefer a brew with your Lunar New Year hot pot, this smooth, light-bodied delight by family-owned and operated 33 Acres Brewing Company is one to consider. An unfiltered wheat ale with notes of orange peel, coriander, and anise, it pairs well with everything from soups to seafood salads.

Port Moody’s Twin Sails Brewing has formulated its aromatic, unfiltered pale ale with flaked and malted wheat, then dry-hopped it with 100% Citra hops. The result? A beer with vibrant flavours of pineapple, grapefruit, mango, and mild floral hops that finish with smoothness and creaminess.

It’s not just in the name; this Helles style lager by Steamworks Brewing has been steam brewed and deliberately aged to be super flavourful and easy-to-drink. With a clean-on-the-palate crispness and refreshing taste, it’s suited to craft beer fans both new and experienced and can be enjoyed alongside a trove of dishes.

Anyone who prefers beer that’s more on the sour side might want to try the Kiwami Plum Sour by Richmond-based craft brewery Fuggles & Warlock. It’s a uniquely light, delicately tart wheat kettle sour that’s brewed with fresh plums.

Burnaby’s Dageraad Brewing has crafted this Belgian-style session ale with oats for the silkiest mouthfeel, and as you might imagine, its name is inspired by the city the brewery calls home. With hints of lemon peel, orange peel, and coriander, it’s light, fresh, and great for pairing with a hot pot made to suit your preferences.

Broth recipes:

Mala Broth

Spice fans, this recipe is for you. The word mala is a transliteration of two Chinese characters, 麻 (“numbing”) and 辣 (“spicy [hot]”) — used to describe a flavour profile that’s common to Szechuan dishes.

Servings: 7 cups (1.75 litres)

Ingredients:

½ cup (125 ml) vegetable oil

2-inch (5 cm) piece of ginger, thinly sliced

4 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

4 green onions, trimmed and each cut into three pieces

1 tbsp (15 ml) white peppercorns

¼ cup (60 ml) Szechuan peppercorns

¼ cup (60 ml) dried whole chilis, or to taste

2 tbsp (30 ml) ground chili powder, or to taste

2 star anise

½ tsp (2.5 ml) fennel seed

1 small stick cassia bark or cinnamon stick

2 bay leaves

1 cup (250 ml) doubanjiang (fermented chili bean paste)

½ cup (125 ml) Shaoxing cooking wine

3 tbsp (45 ml) sugar

4 dried shiitake mushrooms

6 cups (1.5 litres) of chicken stock

Directions:

In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, heat the oil over medium heat. Once hot, add the ginger, garlic, and green onion and cook for about a minute or until fragrant. Next, add the white and Szechuan peppercorns, dried chilis, chili powder, star anise, fennel seed, cassia, bay leaves, and chili bean paste. Cook for another one to two minutes, or until fragrant. Add the remaining ingredients and simmer for 30 minutes. Remove and discard the ginger, green onions, cassia, and bay leaves. If making ahead, let the broth cool to room temperature and store it in the refrigerator for up to three days. If serving right away, transfer it to a hot pot.

Mild Broth:

For those who prefer a non-spicy broth that still checks the boxes for brag-worthy flavour, there’s this delicious mild broth recipe.

Servings: 6 cups (1.5 litres)

Ingredients:

1 garlic clove, crushed

2-inch (5 cm) piece of ginger, thinly sliced

2 green onions, trimmed and each cut into three pieces

1 small tomato, quartered

4 dried shiitake mushrooms

4 dried jujubes (Chinese red dates) (optional)

6 cups (1.5 litres) of vegetable or chicken stock

Directions:

Place all the ingredients in a medium saucepan and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove and discard the garlic, ginger, and green onion. If making ahead, let the broth cool to room temperature and store it in the refrigerator for up to three days. If serving right away, transfer it to a hot pot.

Interested in searching products or tuning in to virtual events? You can check out bcliquorstores.com for this and more.

To find additional food, drink, and entertaining ideas, visit your local BCLIQUOR store for a safe, friendly shopping experience or read the latest issue of TASTE Magazine here.

For updates on sales, new products, and special releases, follow @bcliquorstores on Instagram.

As always, please remember to enjoy drinks responsibly.