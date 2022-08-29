"Drake needs to explain himself": Canadian teen's TikTok spurs comparison to rapper's son
Aug 29 2022, 9:57 pm
An Edmonton teen has gone viral on TikTok due to their resemblance to rapper Drake’s son.
The Edmonton youth bears a wild resemblance to Adonis Graham, Drake’s son. The TikTok has garnered nearly seven million views since it was posted late last week, with users comparing the likeness of the two.
@moon.cr33p Replying to @💸 next thing u know i’m going for millie bobby browns future daughter #drakesson #drakememe ♬ why is this popular – luffy > yo momma
The video even caught the attention of the Canadian rapper himself.
“I just showed drake this, he laughed lol,” rapper Lil Yachty commented on the clip.
“Drake’s son thought he could get away with time travelling,” wrote one user.
“HOW IS THERE NO DIFFERENCE??? IM SO CONFUSED 😭,” wrote another.