An Edmonton teen has gone viral on TikTok due to their resemblance to rapper Drake’s son.

The Edmonton youth bears a wild resemblance to Adonis Graham, Drake’s son. The TikTok has garnered nearly seven million views since it was posted late last week, with users comparing the likeness of the two.

The video even caught the attention of the Canadian rapper himself.

“I just showed drake this, he laughed lol,” rapper Lil Yachty commented on the clip.

“Drake’s son thought he could get away with time travelling,” wrote one user.

“HOW IS THERE NO DIFFERENCE??? IM SO CONFUSED 😭,” wrote another.