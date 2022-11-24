Drake knows how to make an impression from his trademark courtside position at Toronto Raptors home games, but the hip-hop megastar took things to a weirder place than ever before with his attire at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

Rocking a fur coat/hoodie with a pair of teddy bears inexplicably stitched into the mix, Drake was a courtside sideshow during the Raptors’ Wednesday evening home game hosting the controversy-stricken Brooklyn Nets.

Don’t ask me why, that’s not my job.

Fans are divided on the new outfit — from designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac — with at least one comparing it to the bear hoodie from the 2010s stoner sitcom Workaholics.

But whatever your opinion on the 6ixgod’s latest style, the outfit certainly has people talking the next day.

That better not be Balenciaga. — oliver sousa (@olivasauce) November 24, 2022

All eyes were on Drake as he took in the Raptors game in his bizarre outerwear, but the recording artist and occasional fashion icon didn’t hog the spotlight, passing off his eye-catching attire to broadcaster Jack Armstrong in a hilarious exchange that has social media buzzing.

“I’m not gonna lie, it’s cha- you’re changing,” says Drake, telling the 59-year-old broadcaster, “You’re- you’re evolving.”

Yes, he is. Like an adorable old man basketball Pokemon.

“It’s a meme, like listens to ‘Her Loss’ once,” jokes Drizzy, adding a playful, “Jackie boy in the teddy fur.”

Jack is an international treasure and I love him — Mike (@MikeForDays) November 24, 2022

Unwilling to be outshined by the team’s unofficial mascot, the Raptors’ actual mascot stepped in with a fur coat of its own featuring cute Raps plushies in place of teddy bears.

That coat is everything and the mascots is twin too….THIS THE ONLY MAN I WANT TO LOVE @Drake 😊😍💖 https://t.co/sJ4bDwwJKO pic.twitter.com/SJn6K2tqvg — Ann Millz (@rabbit_jessica9) November 24, 2022

De Castelbajac took to Instagram on Thursday morning, thanking Drake for bringing his curious design to wider attention and sharing a photo of Drizzy wearing a coat made up entirely of black teddy bears.

The most surprising takeaway from this acknowledgment is that multiple teddy bear coats exist.

This article was originally published on blogTO.