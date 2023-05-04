Drake is selling his Beverly Hills mega mansion for $88 million (PHOTOS)

Drake is officially bidding farewell to his massive Beverly Hills estate, and you could claim the rapper’s property for yourself if you have a cool $88 million laying around.

The mega mansion is located in the hills above Benedict Canyon in Los Angeles and looks more like a modern museum than a home if we’re being honest.

The 25,000-square-foot estate was purchased by Drake in March 2022 for a staggering $75 million.

The rapper bought the property from English singer Robbie Williams, who first bought the home in 2015 for $33 million.

The main house sits on 20 acres of land and comes with seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and unreal views of the Los Angeles skyline.

Inside, you’ll find a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast room, library, state-of-the-art gym, and game room.

The mega mansion also boasts two family rooms, one of which doubles as a professional screening room.

If you have $88 million sitting in your pocket, you are also likely in possession of an impressive car collection, and you’ll have 11 spots to claim in the home’s garage.

Some of the other amenities in the estate include an elevator and a massive wine cellar.

Similar to other homes in the area, the mansion puts heavy emphasis on indoor-outdoor living and comes with a spacious entertaining area, wood fire pizza oven, hidden tennis court, and orchard.

It looks like the Canadian rapper is ready to officially settle down in Toronto for the long haul after selling off his two West Coast properties.

Back in 2022, the rapper sold his Los Angeles party compound called the “YOLO Estate” for $12 million, which featured a massive pool with a spa grotto, and an 80-foot-long rock waterslide.

Drake still owns a massive 50,000-square-foot property in Toronto’s luxurious Bridle Path neighbourhood.