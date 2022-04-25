Drake could cash in over $2 million on a sports bet tonight

Drake has thrown down one big sports bet tonight.

The Toronto Raptors are facing elimination tonight in Philadelphia, but no, it doesn’t involve them.

The Canadian hip hop artist and Raptors global ambassador shared a betting slip on his Instagram story today, showing that he has wagered over $400,000 on a three-game parlay.

“Lay lay for the day,” Drake wrote on Instagram.

Drake is taking the Toronto Blue Jays to beat the Boston Red Sox tonight, but also needs the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks to each win their respective NBA playoff games.

If he’s successful, Drake will add more than $2.2 million to his already large bank account.