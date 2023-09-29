NewsCurated

Surprise visit from Mickey Mouse turns Downtown Chilliwack into Disneyland

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
|
Sep 29 2023, 11:19 pm
Surprise visit from Mickey Mouse turns Downtown Chilliwack into Disneyland
@district1881/Instagram

Who knew that Disneyland was actually located in the heart of Chilliwack?

Titular Disney characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse made a surprise appearance in Downtown Chilliwack yesterday, September 28.

In a video shared by District 1881, the development company behind the Fraser Valley neighbourhood is clearly leaning into a recent comparison that the blocks feel like a walk in “the happiest place on earth.”

The characters can be seen exploring the city in a video posted to Instagram. From wandering down Thunderbird Lane to dancing around the city, the popular characters look like they’re having a blast.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DISTRICT 1881 (@district1881)

The surprise appearance comes after popular outdoor adventure couple Fuel for the Sole posted a TikTok comparing Chilliwack to Disneyland. Daily Hive spoke with the creators of the video, as well as the developer, about the magical comparison.

No wonder the Instagram caption said Mickey and Minnie Mouse “felt right at home.”

It looks like Chilliwack truly is a place where all your dreams come true.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Beth RochesterBeth Rochester
+ News
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop