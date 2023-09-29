Who knew that Disneyland was actually located in the heart of Chilliwack?

Titular Disney characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse made a surprise appearance in Downtown Chilliwack yesterday, September 28.

In a video shared by District 1881, the development company behind the Fraser Valley neighbourhood is clearly leaning into a recent comparison that the blocks feel like a walk in “the happiest place on earth.”

The characters can be seen exploring the city in a video posted to Instagram. From wandering down Thunderbird Lane to dancing around the city, the popular characters look like they’re having a blast.

The surprise appearance comes after popular outdoor adventure couple Fuel for the Sole posted a TikTok comparing Chilliwack to Disneyland. Daily Hive spoke with the creators of the video, as well as the developer, about the magical comparison.

No wonder the Instagram caption said Mickey and Minnie Mouse “felt right at home.”

It looks like Chilliwack truly is a place where all your dreams come true.