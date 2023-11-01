DoorDash is currently testing out a new pilot program that warns customers that they might have to wait longer for their food delivery if they choose not to tip at checkout.

The San Francisco-based online food delivery company recently added a pop-up message to its app this week cautioning that customers who place an order with no accompanying tip should be prepared to wait longer for their food to arrive.

BlogTO attempted to place an order on DoorDash with a $0 tip and can confirm that the message appears before an order is finalized.

The warning states that drivers have the power to pick and choose which orders they want to accept — meaning those with no tips will take longer to be accepted, resulting in a slower delivery.

It appears as though both customers in Canada and the US are receiving the message, with customers having the option to add a tip or continue on without one.

“As independent contractors, Dashers have full freedom to accept or reject offers based on what they view as valuable and rewarding,” a DoorDash spokesperson said.

“While the vast majority of customers do leave a tip, offers that don’t include a tip can be seen as less desirable – this impacts our entire community, leading to longer wait times for customers, orders sitting longer at merchants, and less value for Dashers.”

The online delivery platform is currently testing out the program “to help create the best possible experience” for all members of the community, and as with any pilot, is looking to “closely analyze the results and feedback.”

What are your thoughts on this pilot program?