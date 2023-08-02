Euphoria star and indie singer-songwriter Dominic Fike is coming to Vancouver on new tour

The summer of Vancouver concerts and shows continues as internet heartthrob Dominic Fike lands in the city for one special night this summer.

The 27-year-old, who is also known for portraying Elliot in the hit HBO series “Euphoria,” will bring the much anticipated Don’t Stare At The Sun Tour across North America this summer.

Supporting Fike’s sophomore album Sunburn, the tour will for sure see him perform some of his newest singles like “Ant Pile” and “Dancing in The Courthouse,” both of which have received a great reception.

You can also hear one of Fike’s latest singles on the new Barbie: The Album soundtrack, with his song “Hey Blondie” — which has already racked up more than 113,000 views in just the six days since it’s been published on Atlantic Record’s YouTube channel.

This new tour will be a memorable one since Fike’s last sold-out 2022 fall/winter Out of Order tour. His accompanying Coachella set was similarly met with rave reviews, including special shoutouts from Drake, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, and even Rolling Stone magazine.

Covering 28 dates across the US and Canada during July and August, Fike’s tour will stop in Vancouver at the UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on August 13.

So get ready to catch this viral sensation in person and purchase your tickets from Ticketmaster for this one-of-a-kind show!

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Where: UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre — 6066 Thunderbird Blvd, Vancouver

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: $39 to $75; or VIP for $285; plus fees. Available here.