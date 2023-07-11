4 signs your dog isn’t handling the heat well in Vancouver

Summertime and sunshine mean active doggies and their owners have plenty to do outdoors, enjoying the warm temperatures and sweet rays.

But while we want to enjoy our summer with our four-legged friends, not each pup reacts the same to the heat and sun. Further, some breeds are even prone to more health problems based on their genetics and body type when certain dogs overheat.

We caught up with our friends at Dogtopia — North America’s leading doggie daycare — to learn more about how different doggies respond to the sun and how we as pet owners can do our best to make sure they stay cool, calm, and collected this season.

Here’s what to watch for.

The muzzle puzzle

The perfect spot for loving kisses and nose boots, our dog’s noses (or “muzzles”) can be one key area to watch during any hot, outdoor activity.

The shape of the muzzle determines how small or large a dog’s breathing airway area is, and some breeds like Boxers, Pugs, and Shih Tzus have short muzzles and noses, with flattened mouths.

Because of their small airways, it’s more difficult for these dogs with smaller muzzles to get enough air to keep them cool. Plus, without the ability to pant due to their flattened mouth, this can spell double trouble under the sun.

One coat, two coat

Furry pups like our beloved Labrador retrievers, Siberian Huskies, and Bernese Mountain Dogs have a double coat of fur. This is a dense undercoat of thick hairs with a protective layer of longer hairs on top.

While this layer of fur closest to the skin can help protect the pups from extreme temperatures, they are more susceptible to heat-related issues than other breeds since the hot air gets trapped in the fur layers.

Double coats make your dog’s body work extra hard in order to cool off, expelling more energy faster.

Other warning signs

It’s not just these named breeds that can suffer from heat-related issues — each and every breed of dog can experience negative overheating issues as well.

Our pets will show obvious signs when they’re too hot, such as extensive panting, increased heart rates, and a thicker-than-normal drool with pale gums.

If ignored, these symptoms can lead to other, more serious health problems for overheating dogs, including muscle tremors, seizures, or even unconsciousness.

Pups in cars

There’s nothing like going for a car ride during the sunny weather, with your pup riding passenger and hanging out the window feeling the breeze. But no matter what you do, never, ever leave your dog in a parked car. Never!

Temperatures inside parked vehicles can spike 20 or 40 degrees within minutes, posing multiple health risks to your dog, and possibly even death.

Leaving a window open and giving them drinking water or even parking in the shade is not enough to protect them from the heat, even if the day doesn’t feel especially hot to us humans.

Keep it cool

There are lots of ways to keep our four-legged puppies cool this summer and prevent overheating, including ensuring they have access to fresh and clean water and areas of shade if outside.

A fan or even a damp towel or cooling mat on the floor can also work wonders to quickly cool off hot pups. You can also lay a wet towel on top of your dog’s body or dribble small amounts of cool water on their face.

A cheap children’s wading pool is another great option. Just fill it with enough to cover their paws so they can stand in it. Dogs tend to sweat through their paws so this is an easy and quick option, but don’t forget to dump the water out once they’re done to avoid germs and hazards.

Head to Dogtopia for extra wellness

Dogtopia’s indoor playrooms are kept between 18 and 23 degrees Celsius, making it the perfect place for your dog to socialize and exercise with other pups at their speed. Dogtopia’s HVAC systems keep the dogs at the perfect temperature during play and rest time and are constantly circulating fresh and clean air in an odour-free facility.

Perfect for doggy daycare or if you’re leaving for a summer vacation, follow Dogtopia on Instagram to find a location close to you. You can also book a meet-and-greet on Dogtopia’s website to get ready for the cool, dog days of summer