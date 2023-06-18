Dog walks into unlikely friendship with baby raccoon in Vancouver (VIDEO)

A local recently caught a heartwarming interaction between the cutest baby raccoon and a dog.

Cristiano Schoenberger said he was recently in downtown Vancouver when he spotted a raccoon following someone’s dog.

The dog, which was on a leash going on a walk past Granville Skytrain station, had a raccoon following close behind.



Schoenberger shared the video on TikTok, and some people in the comments are obsessed with how cute the interaction is.

Another person said if they saw it, “I’d take it home with me.”

However, to be clear, it is illegal to keep raccoons as pets in BC.

The video has been watched over 35,000 times as of 10 am Sunday.

According to the BC SPCA, raccoons tend to have a bad rap as they’re often called “dumpster-divers, pond-raiders and garden-destroyers.”

However, they tend to be pretty valuable as they clean up unwanted food from other animals. However, this just gets them into trouble when it’s in our backyards.

The SPCA assures raccoons are not dangerous to people and don’t carry rabies in BC, “so this is not a risk to you or your pets.”

“If a raccoon approaches you, yell, stamp your feet, clap your hands, and make noise to scare the raccoon away. This may feel silly, but it is the best way to keep raccoons safe from people,” the SPCA explains.

Ensure not to feed or leave garbage or pet food for raccoons because the SPCA warns it can decrease raccoons’ fear of humans, causing them to possibly become aggressive toward food or injured pets.

For more information about raccoons, check out the BC SPCA website.