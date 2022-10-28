NewsMovies & TVCuratedPop Culture

Disney introduces a plus-sized ballerina and people have thoughts (TRAILER)

Oct 28 2022, 8:52 pm
Disney introduces a plus-sized ballerina and people have thoughts (TRAILER)
@disneyanimation/Twitter

Disney has introduced a new character and it appears that she’s danced straight into people’s hearts.

Short Circuit is “an experimental short film program at Disney Animation” that can be viewed on Disney+. In a season two episode titled “Reflection” viewers meet a plus-sized ballerina. Surrounded by the dance studio’s mirrors, the young dancer battles with her reflection but later overcomes her own negative thoughts about her appearance.

The short film was directed by Hillary Bradfield who said that the movie is about body positivity, which got her thinking about her own body philosophy.

@disneyanimation/Twitter

“Setting the story from the dancer’s perspective seemed pretty natural and it’s a part of the craft to be looking at your posture and checking things in the mirror,” said Bradfield in a short interview before the movie. “So it just seemed like a really good way to put her in that environment where she has to look at herself and she doesn’t want to.”

She added, “Sometimes you go to the dark place to get to the good place and that just makes the good place so much more beautiful.”

Online, people are applauding Disney for showcasing different body types with many wishing they had a similar role model when they were younger.

However, others were not entirely impressed by the portrayal.

Watch Short Circuit‘s season two trailer here:

