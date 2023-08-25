Disney movie theatre coming to BC Children's Hospital for magical joy

Example of a Disney mobile theatre (left) and Mickey Mouse visiting a young patient at BC Children's Hospital in Summer 2023 (right). (Disney)

Some magic and happiness will soon descend on young patients of BC Children’s Hospital on an ongoing basis, thanks to the House of Mouse.

In partnership with Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada, the Walt Disney Company is donating a portable movie theatre to the hospital’s main facility at the Sunny Hill Health Centre at 4480 Oak Street, Vancouver.

The portable movie theatre is essentially a large television screen with a design inspired by the Main Street Theater in Disneyland. As it is on wheels, it can move across a hospital to provide flexible entertainment opportunities or can be stored away when space is limited.

The theatre will provide kids with complimentary Disney+ access and first-run movies.

Thanks to Disney, Mickey Mouse himself also recently visited the patients of BC Children’s Hospital, and toys and costumes — including wheelchair covers — were distributed to brighten up the hospital experience.

“On behalf of all our Walt Disney Animation Studios Vancouver artists, technologists, and employees, we are proud to be part of this special day at BC Children’s Hospital,” said Amir Nasrabadi, head of Walt Disney Animation Studios Vancouver, in a statement. “We look forward to the joy and wonder the new mobile movie theatre will bring to the children and families of our community who are served by Sunny Hill Health Centre.”

The gifting of the mobile movie theatre and toys, and the special visit by the mouse, are all part of Disney’s expanded program announced earlier in 2023 of bringing mobile movie theatres, content access, character-themed hospital visits, special deliveries of toys, books, and games, and in-hospital installations for about 750 children’s hospitals and pediatric care locations around the world.

Some hospitals will even receive the permanent installation of special interactive Disney murals.

This builds on Disney’s $100 million global commitment from 2018 to help improve the mental well-being of kids in hospital care.

“At Starlight Canada, we know that creating positive experiences in hospital is an integral part of helping seriously ill children cope through the anxieties and procedures that they endure,” said Brian Bringolf, CEO of Starlight Canada.

“Thanks to the incredible support of Disney, we know that today offered a break and a moment of joy for these families who may be going through some of the toughest times of their lives. We’re honoured to have been part of it.”