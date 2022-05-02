Reaching a 50th anniversary is no small feat.

For Disney, it means celebrating in grand style with Disney World celebrating the entire year and partnering with other iconic brands to release limited edition collaborations to thrill any Disney lover.

Below are some of our faves Disney-themed collections available now to showcase our love of Disney princesses and iconic characters.

Aldo Shoes

Is there a more iconic shoe scene in the history of cinema than Cinderella losing her glass slipper on the castle steps? Aldo Shoes wants to help you recreate your princess fantasy with a collection inspired by Disney Princesses, including Cinderella. The aptly named Striketwelve sling backs ($130) are more durable than glass but still have a dainty look with sparkly crystals and pearls.

Pandóra

Wear your love of Disney with a bit of sparkle with this gorgeous collection from Pandóra. Not only does the collection include eye-catching necklaces and bracelets, but it also includes charms that fit existing Pandóra chains. Our faves include an adorable charm with our favourite alien, Lilo from Lilo & Stitch and an adorable dangling charm of Mickey and Minnie sharing a smooch. Shop the entire collection here.

Coach

Add a touch of luxury to your Disney collection with this sweet coin case ($95) shaped with the iconic Mickey Mouse silhouette from Coach. Crafted with high-quality leather, this adorable pouch is recognizable to any Disney lover while keeping your small essentials organized.

ColourPop

Add a Disney flare to your makeup collection with budget-friendly social media fave, ColourPop. In the past they’ve done collections inspired by Frozen, Tinkerbell and even Lizzie McGuire! Their latest Disney collection invites you to take a trip down memory lane and through the Hundred Acre Woods with Winnie the Pooh and his pals. While it’s hard to pick a favourite from the collection, we’ve been loving the Hunny Pot ($16 USD), a lip care balm fashioned after Pooh Bear’s favourite snack.

Native Shoes

Get your mini-me ready for sunny days in Mickey approved style with the newest collection from eco-minded brand, Native Shoes. The darling Charley sandal ($45) is available in four different colour combos with a nostalgic print and crafted with the comfy soles and materials Native Shoes is known for, ideal for keeping your future Imagineers.

Stella McCartney

Who said that Disney couldn’t be luxe? One of their more iconic collabs this year is with Stella McCartney for a whimsical wardrobe capsule sure to add an oompf to any closet. Inspired by Fantasia, the genderless line features bold hues and charming graphics. Our choice pick is the Poster Print Silk Maxi Dress ($1575) featuring both original graphics and new prints.