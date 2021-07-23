A detached home in Vancouver shockingly sells for under $1 million

A detached home in Vancouver has defied the odds and sold for under $1 million, selling for $100,000 less than its final listed price.

The house, located in South Vancouver at 1050 West 70th, was initially listed by the Sutton Group at $1,245,000 on May 28, before dropping to $1,088,000 last month on June 18, according to MLS records retrieved for Daily Hive Urbanized.

The final price? $988,000.

The single-family dwelling was built in 1947.

You’ll never believe what the property was listed at in the 1970s. According to the MLS records, in April of 1978, the house was sold for $44,900.

The property has two bedrooms and one bathroom, and has a main floor and a basement.

The first floor has an area of 530 square feet, while the basement is slightly smaller at 412 square feet. The total land area is 30.8 x 95 feet.

The odds of finding a deal like this are slim to none. The current average price of a home in Vancouver is $1.2 million, according to Zolo.

The house is actually in a really great spot for amenities and transit. It’s a 15-minute walk to Marine Drive Canada-Line Station, which features a T&T, fast-food restaurants, coffee shops, and more.