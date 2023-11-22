Here are 5 reasons to plan a trip to this hidden gem ski resort

Looking for a reason to get away from it all this winter?

For an affordable friends’ getaway or a family vacation brimming with core memory-building opportunities, head for the charming mountain village of Silver Star, BC, a North Okanagan treasure where the welcome is as expansive as the range of activities.

Silver Star is easy to get to — a quick one-hour flight from Vancouver will take you to Kelowna International Airport (YLW). There are also daily flights to Kelowna from Nanaimo, Seattle, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, and Montreal if you’re travelling from further afield.

Then, you hop in a shuttle or rental car for a less than one-hour drive to the resort. Alternatively, pack your car and drive the approximately five-hour drive from Vancouver.

Make tracks like a pro

Seasoned skiers and riders know SilverStar Mountain Resort for its reputation for excellent snow and varied terrain. The mountain offers 132 runs and 3,282 acres of skiable terrain, offering everything from easy-access groomers to incredible pow stashes in the steeps, chutes, and gullies in the Putnam Creek zone.

Two Nordic skiing areas (Sovereign Lake and SilverStar) offer 105 km of daily-groomed trails, Canada’s largest continuously maintained network of cross-country ski trails. There are plenty more ways to up your winter game, too.

What about a game of shinny on the 2.5-acre natural ice rink? Or head off on a forest snowshoe excursion with a flask of hot chocolate! Get your heart pumping on a fat bike ride on winding trails through the trees or while sliding down the slippery slopes of Tube Town.

Unwind in a welcoming village brimming with life



Long-time local and ski pioneer Brian James muses Silver Star Village is like a Norman Rockwell painting come to life.

The Klondike era inspires the aesthetic of bright buildings with ornate trimmings and hand-crafted signs. This home-away-from-home is located mid-mountain at 1,600 metres (5,200 feet) and is just a short walk (or ski) from mountain adventure.

Silver Star mixes all the ingredients for a cozy winter stay: ski-in/ski-out accommodation, great food, and a relaxing ambiance.

After a day of snowy play, soak those aching muscles in your accommodation’s slope-side hot tub, hit the spa for a massage, or kick back for an après-ski session at a lively restaurant.

Fall for the snow

With its prime location in the Monashee Mountain range, Silver Star gets the best of Pacific storms that barrel in from the coast.

This mountain resort is blessed with an annual average snowfall of seven metres (23 feet) — and with less moisture content than the coastal snowpack, the featherlight pow is seemingly bottomless and fluffy.

A taste above the ordinary

Silver Star Village dining options take inspiration from fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from the bountiful Okanagan Valley to craft unique and eclectic dining offerings.

Get cozy at local favourite Long John’s Pub, take in a lively apres experience at The Red Antler, raise a glass over delicious casual Italian fare at D’Argento, or try elevated dining at The Den with a new executive chef at the helm of SilverStar Mountain Resort’s eateries.

The Black Pine Social’s mixologist-designed cocktails, curated wine list, and European-inspired tasting plates add a contemporary flare.

The Spice House is Silver Star’s newest restaurant, an Indian fusion experience set to open this winter. This new eatery promises to warm the hearts and palates of locals, adding to the global flavours already found at the popular Bulldog Grand Cafe.

Playing in the snow all day works up an appetite, and indulging in the freshest authentic European pastries at Bugaboos Bakery Cafe or a piping hot, wood-fired sourdough slice from Pizza Gratta is highly recommended. And, for an unforgettable mountain summit dining experience, take a nighttime snowcat ride up to Paradise Camp for a lantern-lit dinner paired with wine and cocktails.

Never a dull moment

Special events take place all season long at Silver Star, beginning with the vibrant SilverStar Mountain Resort Annual Light Up celebration on December 9, 2023, to usher in the holiday season.

February’s Winter Carnival offers various events, including Indigenous performances, ice carving, art, and culinary events. March heralds the arrival of longer, sunnier days, Pride celebrations, and the SEISMIC Spring Festival.

The season culminates in April with the third annual Sovereign2SilverStar Ski Marathon. This challenging and fun race links the two Nordic ski areas.

Watch for grassroots events like wellness activities, rail jams, women’s ride days, and s’mores by the community fire pit throughout the season. Visit the events page to stay in the know.

Don’t wait — the best deals are still available! Experience the magic of winter and book a visit to Silver Star now to save up to 25% off winter vacations and find rates starting at $169 per night.