Shapovalov yells at Italian fans to "shut the f*ck up" (VIDEO)

Denis Shapovalov hasn’t been making too many friends this week.

During an ATP event in Rome, the Canadian tennis star was facing off against Italyā€™s Lorenzo Sonego before confronting the umpire about a ball marking.

Boos and jeers rang out on the court as a point penalty was awarded in favour of Sonego, clearly striking a nerve with Shapovalov. Shapovalov was docked a point for crossing over the net to argue a ball marking call, starting the crowd’s reaction.

“Shut the fuck up,” Shapovalov exclaimed back at the Italian Open crowd.

Eurosport caught the exchange on their cameras:

The world No. 14 clearly wasn’t too shaken, though, as he ended up with a 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 victory against Sonego.

Another video captured by a fan in attendance showed a different angle of the exchange, where it’s clear the locals weren’t too kind to the 23-year-old Canadian.

Shapovalov vs the Italian crowd in RomešŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/W9H7V694PA — Pietro Michieletto (@pietromichi) May 9, 2022

Shapovalov later apologized to the umpire and explained the incident afterwards.

“Yeah, like I said, it was the heat of the moment, so I got emotional,” Shapovalov added. “I apologized after. Obviously, it was my mistake. Thereā€™s nothing they can do.”

Shapovalov returns to the court today against Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili in the second round.

ā€œHe was just telling me to get off the court, get out of there, waving me off the court. Trying to obviously get under my skin or whatnot,ā€ Shapovalov told reporters at the post-match press conference about a specific heckler.Ā ā€œThe reason why [the heckler] didnā€™t get kicked out was because [the umpire] told me he didnā€™t see what happened. Thatā€™s very understandable. I feel like he kept an eye on him after that. It didnā€™t bother me after that.ā€

The Canadian is looking to build on a strong start to the season, including a quarterfinal berth earlier this season at the Australian Open.