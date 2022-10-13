9% of people experiencing homelessness in Vancouver are under the age of 25

While homelessness is a topic that is frequently discussed, youth homelessness has received significantly less attention. Recent studies show that 9% of people experiencing homelessness in Vancouver are youth under the age of 25.

This Homelessness Action Week (from October 9 until October 16), Family Services of Greater Vancouver (FSGV) is encouraging the public to stop and think about these vulnerable youths with its Today I campaign.

The campaign aims to raise awareness for the topic by educating people on the experiences of these young people while debunking some of the common myths about pathways into homelessness.

Painting a clear picture of youth homelessness is difficult because each person’s background, experience, and needs are different.

According to a report by BC Non-Profit Housing Association, there is a multitude of factors that can lead a person to become unhoused, such as family conflict, low income and high rent costs, mental health conditions, marginalization, and more. Many of these young people have experienced discrimination, racism, or hostility because of their sexuality or gender identity.

A 2018 study showed that 42% of youth experiencing homelessness are Indigenous and 26% are part of the 2SLGBTQ+ community. In addition, a staggering 63% have experienced childhood trauma and abuse.

Directions Youth Services (DYS), a division of FSGV, works to provide support to youth experiencing homelessness in Vancouver with a low-barrier approach — meaning it doesn’t turn away youth for reasons such as substance use or mental health conditions. The organization offers individualized support, meeting youths where they are, and helping them with their immediate physical and emotional needs, as well as empowering them to reach their long-term goals.

Supporting DYS means the organization can continue to provide essential services to more than 1,000 unhoused young people every year, meaning these youth can find safety from the streets and receive medical care and long-term housing support.

To learn more about youth homelessness and the Today I campaign, or to make a donation towards the work of FSGV and DYS, click here.