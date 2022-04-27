Provincial moment of silence set for April 28 to honour the National Day of Mourning

Every year, April 28 marks the National Day of Mourning — a day we use to remember and honour those who lost their lives or became injured due to their work.

This year’s Day of Mourning marks the third since the beginning of the pandemic, and thousands of people around the world will gather in various ways to observe those we’ve lost, and dedicate a renewed commitment to preventing further deaths, injuries, and diseases by improving health and safety in the workplace.

This year on Thursday, April 28, ceremonies and events will be held across the province, and a BC-wide moment of silence will take place at 10:30 am PST to pay respect to those lost. To inspire and implement action toward death and injury prevention, the various events across BC will explore ways to ultimately make work environments safer spaces.

Events are all completely free, are being held virtually and in-person, and will take place across the regions of the Cariboo, the Kootenays, the Lower Mainland, BC’s North East, BC’s North West, the Skeena-North Coast, Thompson Okanagan, and the Vancouver Island Coast.

The organization also provides resources, family and worker stories, complimentary decals and posters to show your support, and operates a commemoration wall where people can leave notes in honour of fallen workers.

To set a reminder for the Day of Mourning moment of silence and browse resources and events online and near you, visit dayofmourning.bc.ca.

When: April 28

Time: 10:30 am PST