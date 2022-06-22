Brews for a cause: $1 will be donated for every Strange Fellows beer ordered at Dalina this summer

With the days lasting extra long and the sunshine and warm weather right around the corner (hopefully), most of us don’t need any extra encouragement to hit a patio for beers, food, and happy hour deals.

But alas, Dalina is giving us even more incentive to stop by this summer, as the popular Italian-inspired cafe, kitchen, and micro-grocery will be donating $1 from every Strange Fellows Brewing beer to Covenant House Vancouver from June 1 to August 31.

Not only is Dalina giving you the easiest way to donate to a good cause all season long, but they’ve also stepped up their patio and happy hour game just in time for the occasion.

The eatery’s original Chinatown location at 687 Main Street has extended its hours and will be offering its fan favourite Roberto’s Big Sandwiches alongside hand-crafted espresso drinks, healthy house-cooked meals, buttery baked goods, a carefully curated selection of daily provisions and — of course — quality local beers.

Dalina’s happy hour runs daily from 3 pm to 6 pm and will see deals like $4 off any sandwich, including the famous meatball sub The Godfather, the irresistible Chicken Parm, and Fredo’s Jam — which recently won 1st place in the Vancouver Foodster Panini Challenge.

Refreshing Strange Fellows beers are only $6 (with $1 automatically donated to Covenant House), all of which can be enjoyed on Dalina’s sun-filled and inviting patios.

“We see the outreach work being done in our neighbourhood by Covenant House, and this promotion was a great opportunity to give back to this amazing organization,” Dalina’s Director of Operations Stephanie Kayser tells Daily Hive.

Also in time for the summer of sandwiches and pints is the business’s launch of its mobile ordering app, which will be offering 20% off the first order for new customers using the code 20OffFirstOrder.

Craving your next Italian-inspired patio meal? Same here. Make sure to check out Dalina’s patios this summer, and order a Strange Fellows beer to make an automatic $1 donation to Covenant House Vancouver.

To learn more about Dalina, visit dalina.com or follow them on Instagram.