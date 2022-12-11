The Westin Bayshore is feeling the holiday spirit, and this year is more magical than ever with the return of H Tasting Lounge’s enchanting winter patio.

Winterlust features heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy decor. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling. So you’ll enjoy world-class views along with your divine private dining experience.

Located next to Stanley Park in picturesque Coal Harbour, The Westin Bayshore is the perfect destination for both business and leisure. The resort-inspired property offers an array of year-round wellness amenities for guests to explore, including the brand-new cedar barrel saunas beside the heated outdoor pool in the courtyard.

You’re in for a true West Coast experience when you warm up inside one of three cedar wood barrel saunas. Take in Vancouver’s coastal and mountainous surroundings while discovering the healing benefits of an outdoor sauna. Each 10’ cylindrical sauna accommodates 6 to 8 guests.

The prize

A one-night stay in a Deluxe Harbour View Guestroom at The Westin Bayshore

A private dome dining experience, including a $250 dining credit, at H Tasting Lounge’s Winterlust.

Subject to availability, blackout dates, and terms and conditions.

This prize package is valued at $750.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DishedVancouver, @DailyHiveVancouver, and @WestinBayshore on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a @htastinglounge & @westinbayshore staycation worth $750 in @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3BpDSYp Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter. (1 entry)

Loading…

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines