One of our favourite holiday dining destinations is back by popular demand, and we can’t wait to get cozy!

The Boat Shed‘s popular Winter Greenhouse experience offers guests the chance to Dine under the Stars this chilly season. Each private greenhouse features warm holiday decor, cozy blankets, and beautiful lights. And of course, there are delicious eats!

The Ambleside beach favourite features unparalleled ocean and city views, with a drool-worthy menu. Dine on classics like fish & chips and new favourites like lamb lollipops. A complete holiday cocktail list is also sure to delight diners this year.

The Boat Shed is run by locals, for locals. They want to create a feeling of a holiday experience, offering something beautiful and immersive, with lots of fresh flowers and an expansive garden with a variety of plants.

The Prize

A Dine Under the Stars – Winter Greenhouse Experience at The Boat Shed, including dinner and drinks for four people in a private holiday-themed greenhouse with up to $250 spend

This prize is valued at $250

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver, @DishedVancouver, and @TheBoatShedAmbleside on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a Dine Under The Stars – Winter Greenhouse Experience with @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3uEho28 Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 28.

