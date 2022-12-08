12 Days of Giveaways: Winter Wonderland Getaway with Pan Pacific Whistler

Pan Pacific Whistler is a haven of comfort with two thoughtfully designed properties nestled between Whistler’s majestic mountains and anchoring its vibrant village. Both Pan Pacific Whistler Village Centre and Pan Pacific Whistler Mountainside invite guests to replenish and experience true contentment with various comforting and convenient amenities.

Every one of Pan Pacific Whistler’s suites is a relaxation haven with thoughtful touches created to meet your every need. Each day begins with a delicious complimentary continental breakfast before you start the day’s adventures.

Visitors can enjoy the warmth of their in-room fireplace and take in the breathtaking mountain and village vistas from the fresh-air balcony. There is slope-side valet ski storage, heated outdoor pools, and hot tubs to soothe your tired muscles after your big day out.

Plus the hotel’s dedicated Guest Services team will ensure you are ready to enjoy your Whistler trip to the fullest.

The good times continue with a visit to The Raven Room and Dubh Linn Gate Irish Pub, beloved culinary destinations in Whistler.

Dubh Linn Gate Irish Pub can be found in Pan Pacific Whistler Mountainside and features traditional Irish fare, popular pub favourites, and signature dishes.

Located in the Pan Pacific Whistler Village Centre, The Raven Room serves up “creative libations and conscious food”, with an ever-changing cocktail menu and delicious dishes.

The prize

Two nights in a spacious One-Bedroom Suite at either Pan Pacific Mountainside or Pan Pacific Village Centre with complimentary valet parking

$100 Gift Card for The Raven Room Restaurant + Cocktail Bar

$100 Gift Card for Dubh Linn Gate Irish Pub.

This prize package is valued at $1,074

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines