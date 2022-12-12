12 Days of Giveaways: Win $500 in gift cards from Hi Five Chicken
There’s nothing better than getting together with loved ones during the holidays and sharing a delicious meal.
Metro Vancouver’s own Hi Five Chicken is ready to ensure your appetites are sated with its tasty menu of fried and roasted chicken.
All five Hi Five Chicken locations (with more to come) serve eats that are made without any frozen ingredients, MSG, or trans-fat oil
The popular fast-food chain marinates its chicken for 36 hours and offers regular and spicy chicken and numerous sides and appetizers alongside chicken sandwiches and wraps.
This holiday season, you can purchase $20 in Hi Five Chicken gift cards and get $5 extra. You can also download the Hi Five App, register and enter to win one of 10 $50 virtual gift cards to use in any of its BC locations.
The prize
- 5 x $100 Giftcards
This prize package is valued at $500.
How to enter
To enter to win, do at least one of the following:
1. Follow @DishedVancouver, @DailyHiveCanada and @HiFive.Chicken on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)
2. Tweet the following: (1 entry)
- Win $500 in gift cards from Hi Five Chicken in @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3hcfoLh Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!
3. Subscribe to the Daily Hive newsletter: (1 entry)
Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.