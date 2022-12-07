12 Days of Giveaways: Adventure into nature with two Grouse Mountain Annual Passes

In search of exceptional panoramic views of the city, sea and surrounding mountains? Looking for a variety of year-round outdoor and educational activities, delicious dining options, and more?

Then you need to head to The Peak of Vancouver — Grouse Mountain! Grouse Mountain is the number one visitor attraction in the Lower Mainland, with 1.3 million annual visitors enjoying the World-Famous Lumberjack Show and the Grouse Grind during the summer, skiing and snowboarding during the winter, and so much more. Pick up an annual pass to get the ultimate in year-round access, including Skyride admission, free access to popular Grouse Mountain’s activities like Mountain Ropes Adventure and Mountain Ziplines, an Annual Parking Pass and a 20% retail discount.

In annual fashion, Grouse Mountain’s whimsical Peak of Christmas experience is open for another season until January 2, 2023.

Take a ride on the Super Skyride to reach Vancouver’s North Pole and meet Santa in his workshop, as well as his reindeer Dancer and Vixen. Visitors can look forward to the mountain’s stunning Light Walk around Blue Grouse Lake, as well as open-air ice skating with incredible views on the 8,000 sq ft Mountaintop Ice Skating Pond

All Peak of Christmas activities are included with a Mountain Admission Ticket, Annual Pass, Winter Season Pass or Day Lift Ticket. Bring your family of 4 for $119.

After the day’s adventure, make sure to stop by Altitudes Bistro and The Observatory for tasty dishes sure to please all palettes.

The prize

2 Grouse Mountain Annual Passes

Note: Annual Pass does not include skiing/snowboarding.

This prize package is valued at $458.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver, @Offside, and @GrouseMountain on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win 2 annual passes from @GrouseMountain in @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3Ho4dtw Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter. (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28..

Contest Guidelines