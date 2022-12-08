Fairmont Hot Springs Resort is one of Canada’s all-encompassing experiences where guests enjoy exceptional service, all the benefits of legendary natural hot springs pools, and a year-round Rocky Mountain resort at a great value.

Make some treasured memories with an Epic Stay and Ski Getaway Package at the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort, including a relaxing three-night stay and two exciting days of skiing.

During your Epic Stay and Ski Getaway you will receive access to Canada’s largest natural mineral hot springs pools, exclusive access to the relaxing resort-guest-only Natural Mineral Hot Springs Pool, unlimited free Wi-Fi in your guest rooms and throughout the public areas of the resort, and complimentary parking.