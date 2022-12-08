12 Days of Giveaways: Epic Stay and Ski Getaway Package to Fairmont Hot Springs Resort worth $1,000
Fairmont Hot Springs Resort is one of Canada’s all-encompassing experiences where guests enjoy exceptional service, all the benefits of legendary natural hot springs pools, and a year-round Rocky Mountain resort at a great value.
Make some treasured memories with an Epic Stay and Ski Getaway Package at the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort, including a relaxing three-night stay and two exciting days of skiing.
During your Epic Stay and Ski Getaway you will receive access to Canada’s largest natural mineral hot springs pools, exclusive access to the relaxing resort-guest-only Natural Mineral Hot Springs Pool, unlimited free Wi-Fi in your guest rooms and throughout the public areas of the resort, and complimentary parking.
There are different activities to enjoy year-round at Fairmont Hot Springs, including a family-friendly ski area, golf, outdoor adventures, and special events and festivals. And there are numerous dining options at the resort, including Antlers at the Lodge, Bear’s Paw Bar & Grill, Dapper’s Landing, Mountainside Grille, Desperados, the Poolside Snack Bar, and Steamers Café.
Celebrations are more festive in the mountains, and Fairmont Hot Springs offer an atmosphere rich in nature and comforts for families, couples, or groups.
The prize
- Epic Stay & Ski Getaway Package including:
- 3-Night Accommodation in a two-bedroom villa (upgrades are available at your cost)
- 4 Ski Day Lift Tickets (2 days of skiing)
- Complimentary access to Canada’s largest natural hot springs, the guest-exclusive hot pool and Resort amenities
Subject to availability, blackout dates and minimum stay requirements.
This prize package is valued at $1,000.
How to enter
To enter to win, do at least one of the following:
1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver, @DailyHiveCanada, and @FairmontHotSpringsResort on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)
2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)
- Win an Epic Stay & Ski Getaway Package from @FHSresort in @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3PbwrcZ Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!
3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter. (1 entry)
Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.