12 Days of Giveaways: Rejuvenating Enhance Arts spa day for two worth $800
It’s never too early to get a jumpstart on your new year’s resolution for a healthier lifestyle.
Enhance Arts is a haven for stressed-out city dwellers in search of personalized treatments. A modern self-care sanctuary for beauty and balance, the space is inspired by the lush greenery and mellow atmosphere of a zen space.
Understanding that our lives are not getting any less stressful, Enhance Arts was created as a way for people to seamlessly integrate self-care into their daily rituals.
Enhance Arts’s two locations in Yaletown and Olympic Village will boost your mind, body and soul with nothing less than “feel good” vibes. They offer a variety of enriching services including CBD massage, reflexology and hydrafacials, eyelash treatments and even body contouring treatments,
The prize
- Hot stone reflexology (1 hour) and CBD body massage (1 hour) for two people
- Enhance Arts Christmas gift basket including everlasting candles, signature CBD massage oil, and more
This prize package is valued at $800.
How to enter
To enter to win, do at least one of the following:
1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver, @DailyHiveCanada and @EnhanceArts on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)
2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)
- Win an exceptional Enhance Arts Spa day for you and a friend worth $800 in @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3gLX5ws Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!
3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter. (1 entry)
Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.