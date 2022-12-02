12 Days of Giveaways: Rejuvenating Enhance Arts spa day for two worth $800

It’s never too early to get a jumpstart on your new year’s resolution for a healthier lifestyle.

Enhance Arts is a haven for stressed-out city dwellers in search of personalized treatments. A modern self-care sanctuary for beauty and balance, the space is inspired by the lush greenery and mellow atmosphere of a zen space.

Understanding that our lives are not getting any less stressful, Enhance Arts was created as a way for people to seamlessly integrate self-care into their daily rituals.

Enhance Arts’s two locations in Yaletown and Olympic Village will boost your mind, body and soul with nothing less than “feel good” vibes. They offer a variety of enriching services including CBD massage, reflexology and hydrafacials, eyelash treatments and even body contouring treatments,

The prize

Hot stone reflexology (1 hour) and CBD body massage (1 hour) for two people

Enhance Arts Christmas gift basket including everlasting candles, signature CBD massage oil, and more

This prize package is valued at $800.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver, @DailyHiveCanada and @EnhanceArts on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win an exceptional Enhance Arts Spa day for you and a friend worth $800 in @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3gLX5ws Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter. (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines