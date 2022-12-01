12 Days of Giveaways: Bo Horvat autographed bundle and lower bowl tickets to see the Canucks

Put on your favourite jersey and get ready to cheer on the Vancouver Canucks, thanks to an amazing 12 Days of Giveaways prize pack from Canucks Autism Network (CAN).

CAN is a BC-based non-profit that has delivered programs and training to support those on the autism spectrum since its inception in 2008.

With 1 in 32 children with autism in BC alone, the need for support is greater than ever. You can support their important work by making a donation, signing up as a volunteer, or joining the CAN team as a program or office staff.

CAN delivers in-person programs across the Lower Mainland, on Vancouver Island and in the Interior. It also provides virtual programs to every corner of the province and is always welcoming new members.

Enter our 12 Days of Giveaways for a chance to win a Bo Horvat autograph bundle and lower bowl tickets to see the Canucks, courtesy of CAN.

The prize

2 lower bowl tickets to Vancouver Canucks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on January 27, 2023 at 7 pm

Signed Bo Horvat blue home jersey (size 52)

Signed Bo Horvat puck

Team signed 50th Anniversary commemorative stick

This prize package is valued at priceless.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveOffside, @DailyHiveVancouver and @CanucksAutism on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry each)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win the ultimate @Canucks fan pack with autographs, tickets and more from @CanucksAutism in @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3Ujmxa3 Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter. (1 entry)

Loading…

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines