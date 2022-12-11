The holiday season can be hectic with all parties, family visits, and gift shopping to finish.

You deserve a break to pamper yourself, and Best Buy is here to help with the Therabody TheraFace Pro Percussive Massage Device.

Best Buy is Canada’s largest consumer electronics retailer and has the latest and greatest tech for all of your holiday shopping needs.

The Therabody TheraFace Pro is a four-in-one device that uses percussive pressure, microcurrent therapy, light therapy, and deep cleansing to improve your facial health. And its built-in battery lets you enjoy up to two hours of use on one charge. It’s ready whenever you need it.

Visit bestbuy.ca or your nearest Best Buy store to pick up the massage device for yourself of someone who needs some pampering. It’ll be sure to help your skin shine at your next winter gathering.

The prize

Therabody TheraFace Pro Percussive Massage Device

This prize package is valued at $549

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver, @DailyHiveCanada, and @BestBuyCanada on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a Therabody TheraFace Pro Percussive Massage Device from @BestBuyCanada in @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3FfHeOP Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to the Daily Hive newsletter: (1 entry)

Loading…

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines