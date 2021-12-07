Contests12 Days of GiveawaysCurated

12 Days of Giveaways: A luxurious staycation at the Wedgewood Hotel and Bacchus

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
Dec 7 2021, 5:12 pm
The Wedgewood Hotel is a beautiful Relais and Chateaux 5-star hotel located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, offering charm and hospitality — perfect for a staycation.

So perfect, in fact, that it is regularly ranked as one of the top hotels in Canada!

Wedgewood Hotel

Wedgewood Hotel/Submitted

Its restaurant Bacchus offers an “epicurean experience” complete with beautiful Venetian décor, original artwork and impeccable service. Executive Chef Montgomery Lau creates memorable dishes that blend European-inspired cuisine, fresh, regional ingredients and sustainably sourced seafood.

During your stay, don’t forget to stop by the Spa at the Wedgewood for a variety of treatments and products, as well as a steam room and fitness centre.

Bacchus Vancouver

@bacchusvancouver/Instagram

The prize

  • One night stay in a Wedgewood Suite at Wedgewood Hotel
  • $100 dining credit to use in the award-winning Bacchus Restaurant

Subject to availability, blackout dates and minimum stay requirements.

This prize package is valued at $1,158.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow  @DishedVancouver@DailyhiveVancouver and @WedgewoodHotel on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following: (1 entry)

  • Win a luxurious staycation at @WedgewoodHotel with dinner at Bacchus in @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3dpIod8 Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 5.

Contest Guidelines 

