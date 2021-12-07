12 Days of Giveaways: A luxurious staycation at the Wedgewood Hotel and Bacchus

The Wedgewood Hotel is a beautiful Relais and Chateaux 5-star hotel located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, offering charm and hospitality — perfect for a staycation.

So perfect, in fact, that it is regularly ranked as one of the top hotels in Canada!

Its restaurant Bacchus offers an “epicurean experience” complete with beautiful Venetian décor, original artwork and impeccable service. Executive Chef Montgomery Lau creates memorable dishes that blend European-inspired cuisine, fresh, regional ingredients and sustainably sourced seafood.

During your stay, don’t forget to stop by the Spa at the Wedgewood for a variety of treatments and products, as well as a steam room and fitness centre.

The prize

One night stay in a Wedgewood Suite at Wedgewood Hotel

$100 dining credit to use in the award-winning Bacchus Restaurant

Subject to availability, blackout dates and minimum stay requirements.

This prize package is valued at $1,158.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DishedVancouver, @DailyhiveVancouver and @WedgewoodHotel on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following: (1 entry)

Win a luxurious staycation at @WedgewoodHotel with dinner at Bacchus in @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3dpIod8 Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 5.

Contest Guidelines