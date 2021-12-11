12 Days of Giveaways: Win a one-month pass to The Yoga Bar worth $300

It’s never too early to get a jumpstart on your new year’s resolution for a healthier lifestyle.

The perfect place to rejuvenate your body and mind these holidays and beyond is The Yoga Bar. Named one of best businesses in Canada for 2021, the yoga, spin and fitness studio has locations to serve you in Yaletown and White Rock.

All ages and fitness levels are welcome at The Yoga Bar, and everything is covered under one membership. There are over 50 classes to choose from each week, each with a handpicked instructor that will help bring the best out of you.

Experience all your favourite classes and try new ones, including hot yoga, aerial yoga, inferno hot Pilates, barre, spin (White Rock location only), yin, deep stretch, and sound bath events. Plus the friendly staff will keep you motivated, inspired and involved.

The prize

One month pass for any class at the studio including spin. Free lockers, free towels after a shower, fresh fruits, and infused water are also included.

This prize package is valued at $300.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver, @The_Yoga_Bar_White_Rock and @The_Yoga_Bar_Yaletown on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a one-month pass to The Yoga Bar worth $300 in @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3yjlRrO Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 5.

