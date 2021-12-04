12 Days of Giveaways: $200 gift card to BC Liquor Stores from The HUB Collection

The evolution of student living is being built right here in BC.

The HUB Collection is a 256-bed student residence opening the summer of 2023 in Prince George. Serving the students of both University of Northern British Columbia and the College of New Caledonia, HUB offers a wide variety of luxury self-contained studios or luxury private rooms within a shared unit.

HUB believes that student accommodation should be more than just a housing complex, it should be a community. That’s why they’re creating a safe and positive environment with social space, communal amenities and plenty of areas for you to study and create.

Everything you need is located within a 15-minute walk from your HUB community, including transportation, groceries and shopping, restaurants, health and wellness spots, and more. And of course, your campus is close by as well.

And HUB offers monthly social events sponsored by local businesses. A fun and unique way to get to know your neighbourhood and your fellow HUB residents.

The prize

$200 gift card to BC Liquor Stores

This prize package is valued at $200.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DishedVancouver and @DailyHiveVancouver and @TheHubStudentResidences on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a $200 gift card to BC Liquor Stores from The HUB Collection in @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3onHOmh Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 5.

Contest Guidelines