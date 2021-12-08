12 Days of Giveaways: Private Dome Dining Experience at H Tasting Lounge's Winterlust

H Tasting Lounge’s enchanting winter patio is back for the season and this year is more magical than ever.

Winterlust features five brand new heated Alpine-inspired domes for 2021 and can be found on the patio at The Westin Bayshore in Coal Harbour. So you’ll enjoy world-class views along with your divine private dining experience.

Each Winterlust dome is 8’-by-8′ and is decked out with the finest in Nordic-inspired decor. Lounge on sheepskin throws, faux fur pillows while snapping an Insta-worthy shot of the panoramic glass panelling and intricately designed wooden framework.

Plus you’ll be cozy all night long with heaters, fresh air circulation and independent sound systems ensuring maximum comfort.

Bring your appetite with you to Winterlust. Restaurant Sous Chef, Homer Baisa, has crafted a new menu full of globally-inspired delights with a Pacific Northwest twist. And H Tasting Lounge’s award-winning bartender Andrew Kong has reimagined a dozen holiday movies in a spectacular way to create twelve brand new cocktails for you to enjoy leading up to the peak of the holidays.

The “12 Cocktails of Christmas Movies” is offered now through December 25 at the lounge.

Guests can book a Winterlust Dome for up to eight people, and there’s a minimum spend (not including taxes & gratuity) that is prepaid at the time of making your reservation.

The minimum spend varies depending on service and the booking date.

The prize

A private dome dining experience, including a $200 dining credit, at H Tasting Lounge’s Winterlust.

Terms & Conditions:

The reservation timeslots are pre-determined. The winner can choose from the following reservation timeslots:

Thursday, January 20 at 12 pm

Friday, January 21 at 3 pm

Friday, January 28 at 12 pm

This prize package is valued at $500.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 5.

