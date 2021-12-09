12 Days of Giveaways: Good Natured Wine Getaway to Back Eddy Resort

Wine-o-clock really seems to come around faster in the wintertime. Cozying up around the fireplace with a glass of Chardonnay or putting the finishing touches on the tree while enjoying some Merlot. It’s always a good time for a glass of wine.

That’s why we love having Good Natured Wine ready for all our holiday needs. Made with locally grown grapes in BC’s Okanagan Valley, Good Natured Wine is a new Canadian wine brand with easy-drinking and approachable VQA wines.

There are four Good Natured Wine varietals available in BC, including a Petit Verdot Merlot and a Crisp Chardonnay available at BC Liquor Stores as well as a Merlot Gamay Noir and a Balanced Red available at select retailers across the province.

Good Natured wines are great for celebrating the season with your closest friends or paired with a delicious home-cooked meal. They even make great presents. Each bottle of Good Natured Wine is covered with beautiful illustrations inspired by plants found in and around the vineyard where the grapes are grown

To make your holidays even merrier, Good Natured Wine is giving away a two-night stay for two people in the Modern Ocean Front Cabin at Back Eddy Resort. The fantastic prize also includes $200 for transportation (ferry and car if needed) as well as a $100 Backeddy Pub gift card.

The prize

Two-night stay for two people in the Modern Ocean Front Cabin at Back Eddy Resort

$200 for transportation (ferry + car if needed)

$100 Backeddy Pub gift card

Subject to availability, blackout dates and minimum stay requirements.

This prize package is valued at $1000.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver and @GoodNaturedWine on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry each)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a Good Natured Getaway to Back Eddy Resort from Good Natured Wine in @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3dAutkn Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 5.

Contest Guidelines