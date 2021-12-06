12 Days of Giveaways: Soar with Santa with FlyOver Canada plus dinner at Nightingale

Christmastime is here in Vancouver and a visit to FlyOver Canada should be at the top of everyone’s wish list. Experience the magic of Christmas this December as you fly across Canada and up to the North Pole in Soar with Santa, on until January 3, 2022.

There’s a lot of Christmas Spirit at FlyOver Canada. Until December 19, purchase an adult ticket before 2 pm and receive complimentary admission for one child, plus a cookie and 50 per cent off a souvenir photo.

Other festive activities at FlyOver Canada this season includes Breakfast with Santa on December 11, 12, 18 and 19, Roaming Christmas Carolers from December 13 to 17, and a Self-Directed Elf Scavenger Hunt from December 9 to January 3.

Afterwards, make more delicious memories by visiting Canada’s Best Farm to Table venue, Nightingale.

The prize

Four tickets to experience FlyOver Canada for you and your family

$150 Gift Card to Nightingale

This prize package is valued at $250.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver and @FlyOverCanadaVancouver on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry each)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win magical @flyovercanada experiences for you and your family plus dinner at @nightingalerest in @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3lFEkdc Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 5.

Contest Guidelines