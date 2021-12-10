12 Days of Giveaways: Win a Fairmont Waterfront SKY is the Limit Package worth $2000

Want to take your next staycation to new heights? Experience the best of the West Coast with Fairmont Waterfront and SKY helicopters.

The Fairmont Waterfront is nestled on Vancouver’s harbour and boasts spectacular vistas of Stanley Park, the coastal mountains and Coal Harbor. However, you can take your views to a new level with their SKY is the Limit package.

This bucket list helicopter adventure to British Columbia’s backcountry will have you soaring with SKY Helicopters over the mountains, snapping photos of waterfalls and alpine lakes, and exploring untouched backcountry.

Your SKY is the Limit adventure includes a half-hour remote backcountry landing for a deluxe picnic, packed especially for you by Fairmont Waterfront’s culinary team. Then you’ll enjoy your lunch from one of SKY’s majestic backcountry remote landings, each showcasing a unique aspect of BC’s beautiful backcountry.

Complete your staycation with a one-night accommodation in Fairmont Waterfront’s harbour-view room. Each guest room features floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning views of their own.

And you’re just steps from historic Gastown, Robson Street shopping and Stanley Park’s popular Seawall, so keep the adventure going.

The prize

A 50-minute private helicopter flight for two people, 30-minute backcountry landing picnic basket lunch for two people, and one night’s accommodation in a harbour-view room

Subject to availability, blackout dates and minimum stay requirements.

This prize package is valued at $2000.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver, @FairmontWaterfront and @SKYHelicopters on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a Fairmont Sky is the Limit Package from @fairmontwf and @skyhelicopters in @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3pN2DXL Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 5.

Contest Guidelines