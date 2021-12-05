Contests12 Days of GiveawaysCurated

12 Days of Giveaways: Family Stay and Ski Getaway Package to Fairmont Hot Springs Resort

DH Calgary Staff
Dec 5 2021, 5:05 pm
Fairmont Hot Springs Resort is one of Canada’s all-encompassing experiences where guests enjoy exceptional service, all the benefits of legendary natural hot springs pools, and a year-round Rocky Mountain resort at a great value.

Make some treasured memories with a Family Stay and Ski Getaway Package at the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort, including a relaxing two-night stay and two exciting days of skiing.

Fairmont Hot Springs

Fairmont Hot Springs/Submitted

During your Family Stay and Ski Getaway you will receive access to Canada’s largest natural mineral hot springs pools, exclusive access to the relaxing resort-guest-only Natural Mineral Hot Springs Pool, unlimited free Wi-Fi in your guest rooms and throughout the public areas of the resort, and complimentary parking.

There are different activities to enjoy year-round at Fairmont Hot Springs, including a family-friendly ski area, golf, outdoor adventures, and special events. And there are numerous dining options at the resort, including Antlers at the lodge, Bear’s Paw Bar & Grill, Dapper’s Landing, Mountainside Grille, and Steamers Café.

Fairmont Hot Springs

Fairmont Hot Springs/Submitted

The prize

  • Family Stay & Ski Getaway Package including:
    • 2-Night Accommodation for 4 in a Classic 2 Queen Room with a View
    • 4 Adult Lift Ski Tickets (2 days of skiing)
    • 4 Junior or Child Lift Ski Tickets (2 days of skiing)
    • $100 CAD Resort Credit

Subject to availability, blackout dates and minimum stay requirements.

This prize package is valued at $1,200.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver and @FairmontHotSpringsResort on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

  • Win a Family Stay & Ski Getaway Package from @FHSresort in @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/2ZZ8xfK Follow @DailyHivVanC and RT to enter!

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 5.

Contest Guidelines 

