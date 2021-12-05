Contests12 Days of GiveawaysCurated

12 Days of Giveaways: Welcome Home Prize Package valued $1000 from Dimex Group

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
Dec 5 2021, 5:05 pm
12 Days of Giveaways: Welcome Home Prize Package valued $1000 from Dimex Group

There’s no place like home for the holidays, especially when yours could be the Tesla of Townhomes.

Templeton by Vancouver-based Dimex Group is a community of Passive Homes in the Commercial Drive neighbourhood. And for a limited time, you can bring home a new Tesla Model 3 to provide your family with a 360-degree low-carbon footprint lifestyle.

Dimex Group/Submitted

There are only five F-Plan 3-Bedroom + Flex Townhomes offering this exclusive promotion from now until December 31, so you’ll want to jump on this opportunity to drive a Tesla Model 3 home to Templeton.

The 1, 2, 3 Bedroom + Flex Condos and 3 Bedroom + Flex Townhomes start at $1,379,900 and range in size from 1255-1301Sq/ft. The high-performance homes by Dimex Group are hardwired for EV charging and are located only three blocks from Commercial Drive.

You’ll enjoy living near bike-friendly routes, a wide range of school options, numerous beautiful parks, and sustainable stores such as Second Nature Home Boutique.

Dimex Group/Submitted

Templeton’s innovative Passive House technology means that your home will provide exceptional energy efficiency along with comfort and contemporary style. The super-insulated walls and triple-glazed windows far exceed traditional building standards, and the unique design allows for sound, dust and air pollution to be removed from your family’s home.

The prize

  • Lectron 240V 32 Amp Level 2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station with 20ft/6m J1772 Cable & NEMA 14-50 Plug – EVSE 7.68kW Compatible with All SAE J1772 Electric Vehicles valued $600 from Best Buy
  • $200 GC to Second Nature Home Boutique along with an ethically sourced blanket and sustainable soap valued at $150

This prize package is valued at $1,000.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver and @DimexGroup on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

  • Win a Welcome Home Prize Package valued $1000 from Dimex Group in @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3lwOgWr Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 5.

Contest Guidelines 

DH Vancouver Staff
