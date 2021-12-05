12 Days of Giveaways: Welcome Home Prize Package valued $1000 from Dimex Group

There’s no place like home for the holidays, especially when yours could be the Tesla of Townhomes.

Templeton by Vancouver-based Dimex Group is a community of Passive Homes in the Commercial Drive neighbourhood. And for a limited time, you can bring home a new Tesla Model 3 to provide your family with a 360-degree low-carbon footprint lifestyle.

There are only five F-Plan 3-Bedroom + Flex Townhomes offering this exclusive promotion from now until December 31, so you’ll want to jump on this opportunity to drive a Tesla Model 3 home to Templeton.

The 1, 2, 3 Bedroom + Flex Condos and 3 Bedroom + Flex Townhomes start at $1,379,900 and range in size from 1255-1301Sq/ft. The high-performance homes by Dimex Group are hardwired for EV charging and are located only three blocks from Commercial Drive.

You’ll enjoy living near bike-friendly routes, a wide range of school options, numerous beautiful parks, and sustainable stores such as Second Nature Home Boutique.

Templeton’s innovative Passive House technology means that your home will provide exceptional energy efficiency along with comfort and contemporary style. The super-insulated walls and triple-glazed windows far exceed traditional building standards, and the unique design allows for sound, dust and air pollution to be removed from your family’s home.

The prize

Lectron 240V 32 Amp Level 2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station with 20ft/6m J1772 Cable & NEMA 14-50 Plug – EVSE 7.68kW Compatible with All SAE J1772 Electric Vehicles valued $600 from Best Buy

$200 GC to Second Nature Home Boutique along with an ethically sourced blanket and sustainable soap valued at $150

This prize package is valued at $1,000.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver and @DimexGroup on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a Welcome Home Prize Package valued $1000 from Dimex Group in @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3lwOgWr Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 5.

